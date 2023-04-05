Horror crash kills mum, three boys in NSW

A man and woman have been arrested over a single-vehicle crash that killed a mother and three young boys in regional New South Wales.

Specialist police from Sydney are investigating after the Hyundai Getz hit a pole and rolled down an embankment into a water channel at Yanco, about 7km south of Leeton in the Riverina district.

A 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 were found dead when emergency services arrived about 11.15pm on Tuesday (local time).

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman at a Griffith unit just before 8am on Wednesday, NSW Police said.

The pair was taken to Griffith Police Station and remain in custody.

Earlier, Superintendent Tracy Chapman said the victims were related but could not confirm if the woman was the mother of all the children.

"There is some relationship between all of those (victims) but the exact relationship I can't comment on," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day this is tragic set of circumstances.

"A mother and some children who have obviously been involved in a motor vehicle collision and our thoughts go out to their family and friends and of course the local community."

After news of the tragedy broke, distressed locals began visiting the accident scene.

Leeton mayor Tony Reneker says the town of about 10,000 people was reeling.

"It's a shocking feeling, a feeling of despair and disbelief," he told AAP.

"Every fatal accident is a tragedy but to have four killed in one vehicle is just unbelievable.

"I've spoken to the police commanders ... they've actually got the crash investigation team from Sydney coming down to take over the investigation."

Meanwhile, NSW Police are launching Operation Easter - a highly visible traffic operation focused on reducing road fatalities and trauma over the holiday weekend.

The five-day operation begins at midnight and runs until 11:59pm on Monday, with double demerits for drivers caught speeding, drink driving, not wearing seatbelts or helmets or using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.