Lucky escape after croc leaps into fishing dinghy

A report of a large crocodile leaping into a Queensland fisherman's boat has triggered an investigation into possible threats to public safety and whether to relocate the animal.

A man was fishing from his tinnie at Jane Creek near St Helen's Beach, north of Mackay, about 10am on December 31 when he saw a crocodile approaching the boat.

The crocodile swam under the tinnie, then turned and launched itself into the vessel with its jaws wide open, Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) senior wildlife officer Jane Burns said.

"The man then jumped the crocodile to get to the bow of the tinnie and retrieve the anchor and the crocodile pivoted, over-balanced and fell into the water, bending the rails of the tinnie," Ms Burns said.

The DES was provided with second-hand information about the incident via its QWildlife app and officers contacted the fisherman, who said he had never seen a crocodile behave that way.

"This would have been a frightening incident for the fisherman who we are told is a long-term local who has fished in Jane Creek for decades," Ms Burns said.

A DES team from Mackay will complete a daytime site assessment and install crocodile sighting warning signs.

"If a crocodile is in the vicinity, we will assess its behaviour and the risks posed to public safety, and if it is assessed as a problem crocodile, it will be targeted for removal from the wild," Ms Burns said.

People can report crocodile sightings to DES through the QWildlife app, via the DES website or by calling 1300 130 372.