Mullet madness as bogan festival kicks off in Canberra

A car performs in the burnout competition during an earlier edition of Summernats in Canberra. Photo: Getty

Luscious mullets, roaring engines and self-proclaimed bogans have descended upon the Australia's capital for the infamous Summernats.

About 120,000 people who are in no way overcompensating are expected to attend the four-day car festival in Canberra, which will showcase 2700 modified vehicles ranging from classics to supercharged.

Beers were flowing, camper chairs were set up and servo pie supplies were running dangerously low before midday ahead of 500 suped-up cars parading down the main road into and through the city.

Revheads will put their engines to the test at the burnout masters event and the thousands of cars will be whittled down to about a dozen who will vie off for the ultimate prize of being crowned the grand champion.

The grand champion will be awarded to the best car and has several criteria, including a judging panel pick, people's choice and two driving components.

"Burnouts are Australia's homegrown crazy motorsport - we're the best at it in the world," Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez told reporters on Thursday.

"It's emulated but never equalled."

Mullet growers will be judged in a variety of categories including grubby, vintage for those silver foxes over 50, extreme, ranga and rookie for those who've had a mullet for under a year.

"A good mullet represents you're Australian ... and you're proud to wear your hair the way you love it," Mulletfest co-founder Laura Johnson said before the team whipped their majestic manes in the air in unison.

Bucko Jackson was vying for the 'extreme' category with his 'skullet', a mullet with a shaved head at the front.

Two dozen uniquely crafted cars built from scratch will also be unveiled at this year's event, including makes that have taken decades to build.

Daryl Braithwaite will rouse the crowd with his hit song The Horses, while Grinspoon and Hot Dub Time Machine will also rock the stage after Jimmy Barnes pulled out due to a medical emergency.

While the event brings in tens of millions of dollars for the local economy, with 85 percent of attendees being from interstate, it's not popular with all the locals who complain of burnout smoke and loud revving late at night.

Police have warned any bad behaviour will be punished, with thousands of spots in the confiscation lot ready to be filled with fast cars.

"We don't want to seize 1000 vehicles but we will if we have to," ACT Policing Acting Superintendent Rod Anderson said.