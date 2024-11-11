One dead, child hurt in kindergarten crash tragedy

An adult is dead and a child injured after a water tanker crashed through a fence at a small-town Victoria kindergarten.

The incident took place on Main Road at Riddells Creek, 55km north of Melbourne about 2.20pm on Monday (local time).

Victoria Police confirmed an adult, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

McKenzie Water owner Alan McKenzie confirmed the truck belonged to his company and said the driver was understood to have suffered a medical episode.

"As a small family-owned business, we are devastated following the tragic crash at Riddells Creek ... this is an incredibly distressing time and our deepest sympathies go to those involved and their families and friends," he said.

"Our experienced 68-year-old driver is understood to have suffered a medical episode and remains in hospital ... we are doing what we can to support him and his family."

Footage from the scene shows emergency vehicles including fire trucks and ambulances parked across the thoroughfare.

Police taped off the area surrounding the pre-school on Monday afternoon as they investigated.

A second damaged vehicle - a white sedan - remained near the accident, missing its front bumper.

A number of trees were strewn on the road next to the kindergarten, with SES members also in attendance.

A Victorian Police spokeswoman said an investigation into the cause of the crash was under way.

"A child was injured and has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries," she said.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics had taken the child to Royal Children's Hospital with an upper body injury but in a stable condition.

The truck driver has been taken by ambulance to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Victorian health minister and member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas thanked first responders who helped the injured.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the broader Riddells Creek community," she said.

The crash comes less than two weeks after 11-year-old Jack Davey was killed and four other students injured after an SUV crashed through a fence at Auburn South Primary School in Melbourne's east.

A private funeral was held for Jack on Sunday.