Queensland brings in 50c public transport fares

The Queensland premier has joined what he hopes is an uptick in commuters on public transport as 50 cent fares begin across the state.

Steven Miles travelled with Transport Minister Bart Mellish on a train from Brisbane's northern suburbs on the first day of a bold cost-of-living initiative ahead of the October election.

Commuters on Translink ferry, bus and trains services will pay just half a dollar per trip for the next six months under a trial spruiked by the three-term Labor government to address economic pressures and keep money in Queenslanders' pockets.

The discounts will extend to the privatised airport rail line, where ticket prices have been halved under the scheme.

Airtrain fares will be cut to $A10.95 ($NZ11.95) for Go Card and smart ticketing users and $A11 for paper ticket customers.

The government is hoping cheaper fares will encourage more people to leave their cars at home and use public transport, with usage hovering around 13 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Labor trails the Liberal National Party opposition in polling ahead of the October 26 election, with the transport trial a test to see if targeted, budgeted cost-of-living relief can win the government a fourth term.

The government will also dock 20 percent off car registrations for Queenslanders from September 16.

"We're conscious that not everyone can catch public transport," Mr Miles said on Monday.

"What we need is as many people who can to catch public transport.

"We want to remove as many impediments as possible."

Foregone revenue from the reduced fares is expected to cost $150 million but will help the government gauge where improvements to public transport access can be made.

Extra services have been slated amid a forecasted increase in patronage.

Mr Miles has flagged a flat or reduced fare could become a permanent fixture if public transport usage exceeds pre-COVID-19 levels.

The cost of maintaining 50c fares following the trial is expected to be the same as foregone revenue.

Mr Mellish said the scheme was a "use it or lose it" situation and hoped to see Queenslanders turn to public transport in droves where possible.

"I really want to see people get on board for their daily commute," he said.

The government is also providing $1000 energy rebates to all Queensland households over the next 12 months.