'Ultimate sacrifice': Police officers hailed as heroes

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson. Photo: Supplied via Victoria Police

A detective close to retirement and senior constable on temporary assignment have been identified as the officers shot dead in an alleged ambush.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, lost their lives in Victoria's high country.

The pair were among 10 officers serving a search warrant on a property at Porepunkah in the state's northeast when Dezi Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, allegedly gunned them down on Tuesday.

Det Snr Const Thompson joined Victoria Police in September 1987, before completing stints on general duties at Collingwood Police Station and in the major fraud and state crime squads.

An adventurer who enjoyed the outdoors, he was posted to Wangaratta's Crime Investigation Unit in July 2007.

Det Snr Const Thompson spent the past six years alongside his partner Lisa, who was described as the love of his life.

"Since the pair met, Neal had found new purpose and was planning in earnest for his imminent retirement," police said.

"Together with Lisa, Neal had built a new home and had a long list of tasks planned after he knocked off work for the last time."

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart. Photo: Supplied via Victoria Police

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart was on temporary assignment in Wangaratta after starting his policing career at the Victoria Police Academy in December 2018.

The Belgian native spent three years at the St Kilda Police Station, before joining the public order response team as a senior constable in April 2023.

Police described him as an eternal optimist and avid traveller, who was fluent in French, Spanish, Flemish and English.

Snr Const De Waart, who was known to scuba dive abroad and go on motorcycling trips locally, recently bought his first home in Melbourne, where his aunties, uncles and cousins live.

He is survived by his parents Carolina and Alain, who live in Belgium, and his Switzerland-based younger brother Sacha.

Premier Jacinta Allan said she would speak to the officers' grief-stricken families to express the condolences of the Victorian community.

"These two police officers were also men who were brothers and sons and fathers," she told reporters.

"There are people behind that uniform and there are people who loved those men in uniform."

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said their losses had struck at the heart of the force, broader policing family and Porepunkah community.

"In the coming days, weeks and months, we will all grieve this loss and deeply miss our colleagues and friends who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he said.

"In these difficult times it is so important that our people stand together and support each other and I have full confidence that we will all do this with dignity and respect."

The pair were defined by more than just the selfless work they performed "guarding the innocent from the evil every day", Victoria's police union boss Wayne Gatt said.

"Neil and Vadim, we are proud to have worn the uniform with you," he said.

"We won't forget who you are and what you did."