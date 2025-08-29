Woman, teen arrested in search for accused cop killer

Armed police arrested a woman and a teenage boy in an overnight operation, as they continue to hunt for a fugitive accused of murdering two officers in Victoria.

The raid took place on Thursday night near Chandler Court and Francis Street in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne.

Around the same time, Victoria Police issued a "dangerous person" alert at 9.34 pm.

"A 42-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were safely arrested at the address and taken into custody," police confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"The Porepunkah pair were interviewed and released pending further enquiries."

The arrests were related to the ongoing search for Dezi Freeman, 56, which is entering its fourth day.

Footage released online and put up on the Herald-Sun website overnight showed police cars and officers at the property.

Journalists on the scene reported that a person on a loudspeaker told people to come out "with nothing in your hands".

Officers will on Friday scour mines, caves and dugouts for Freeman, who is heavily armed, as tough weather conditions continue to impact the search.

Freeman - also known as Desmond Filby - fled into bushland after he allegedly killed Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, at a Porepunkah property on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday paid tribute to the dead officers, describing them as heroes.

"Detective Thompson and Senior Constable De Waart are heroes, and we also give our thoughts to those who have been injured during this incident," he told Nine's Today show.

Another wounded officer, who was among a group of 10 attempting to serve a search warrant relating to alleged child sex offending, is expected to recover after undergoing surgery.

"This guy (Freeman) is clearly dangerous. He's on the run and we want him caught," Mr Albanese said.

Weather conditions on the ground are forecast to deteriorate on Friday after showers laced with hail and thunderstorms passed through on Thursday, bringing wintry conditions including snowfall to 600m above sea level, senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Every available asset and police capability was being deployed on the ground to apprehend Freeman, Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Russell Barrett said.

"That's our purpose, and we will not rest until it occurs," he said on Thursday.

Superintendent Brett Kahan said the terrain was difficult and dangerous.

"It's not something that we, even with our specialist resources, can move through quickly," he said.

Police continue to speak with Freeman's wife, as officers investigate properties, mines, caves and dugouts in the area.

"We will systematically search areas of interest," Mr Barrett said.

Anyone assisting Freeman has been urged to reconsider or risk serious punishment, while the accused gunman himself was urged to surrender.

"Ring triple zero, and we will support a surrender plan. That option is absolutely open to him," Supt Kahan said.

The bodies of the fallen officers were given a guard of honour by flashing-light police cars as they were taken to Melbourne Coroners Court on Wednesday night.

Det Snr Const Thompson was cut down in his "last week or so" of work before retirement, and Snr Const Vadim De Waart had a "great career in front of him", Mr Barrett said.

Freeman, who has bush survival experience, was last seen wearing dark green tracksuit pants, a dark green rain jacket, brown Blundstone boots and reading glasses, police said.

He is believed to be a sovereign citizen, an ideology that questions government authority and whose followers believe the rule of law doesn't apply to them, and who disassociate from society.