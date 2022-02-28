Queensland flooding toll rises: Man, dog found dead in car

A Gold Coast man and his dog have been swept to their deaths as Queensland's flooding crisis moves south.

The man, aged in his 50s, and his dog died when their car was swept away in torrential rain on Currumbin Creek Road about 3am on Monday.

The vehicle had been driven 30 to 40 metres into floodwaters and couldn't be located by emergency services.

Surf lifesavers discovered the submerged vehicle just after 10.45am about 10 metres from the roadway.

The man and his dog were still in the vehicle.

The death is the eighth fatality in southeast Queensland's floods as rising water levels inundate thousands of homes and businesses.

It was a nervous night for the owners of the landmark Yatala Pie Shop, which sits a stone's throw from the swollen Albert River.

After the store was devastated by the foods in 2017, this time David Porter and his staff weren't taking any chances.

The pies were loaded into a refrigerated truck and parked at higher ground, the drinks fridge was emptied and the machinery plastic wrapped.

And the water rose.

For hours, it inched across the car park coming closer and closer to the restaurant, lapping at the steps of the verandah but, miraculously, it stopped.

"It was like slow motion," said Mr Porter.

"It came went up really quick - like a metre and then it went really slowly - 400mm, up two steps and then like over three hours it went up 100mm - the last 10mm took over an hour.

"We didn't think it was going to stop, but it has stemmed - right on the top step of the verandahs."

The pie shop is hoping to be open for business on Tuesday.

"We dodged a bullet. That's the way we are looking at it and hopefully the doors will be open for lunch tomorrow - but the staff's sure going to be busy putting the pies back in the fridge."

Albert River at Beenleigh peaked at 7.27 metres mid-morning, but the weather bureau warns there could be a second higher peak of 8.00 metres on Monday evening.

Logan City Council has warned the flooding could potentially impact the region for at least another day.

Logan Mayor Darren Power urged the community to take all precautions to stay safe.

"Rainfall has eased but this is no time for complacency," Cr Power said.

"Parts of the city are already isolated, and we expect more locations to be cut off later today as river levels rise."

Floodwaters also continue to lap at low-lying homes and businesses on the Gold Coast.

Underground car parks are underwater with stranded cars trapped by flash flooding that swamped a major Queensland highway and has closed almost 100 local roads.

Gold Coast City Council issued emergency alerts for Currumbin Valley and Tallebudgera Valley, telling residents floodwaters will continue to rise as the tail end of a low-pressure system moves south.

The system remains centred offshore from the Gold Coast as it impacts the city's southern end and northern NSW.

It is expected to bring intense rainfall with six-hour rainfall totals between 60mm and 120mm predicted.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the city remained under threat despite heavy rain starting to ease.

"The message is simple; stay home," he said.