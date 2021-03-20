Saturday, 20 March 2021

Queensland gives green light to flights from NZ

    Surfers Paradise Beach on Queensland's Gold Coast. Photo: Getty Images
    Queensland will allow flights from New Zealand to land again from Saturday night.

    The state has reinstated New Zealand's "safe travel country" status after the country got on top of recent community transmission of coronavirus.

    Flights will be allowed in after 6pm on Saturday.

    People who previously arrived from New Zealand and had to enter mandatory quarantine in Queensland will be allowed out on Sunday, if they have returned negative results.

    New Zealand was removed as a "safe travel country" on February 24.

    Meanwhile, Queensland has reported four new Covid-19 cases, all overseas acquired and detected in hotel quarantine. None were linked to Papua New Guinea, where the virus is running rampant.

    Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was great news that flights from New Zealand will resume.

    "It was our responsibility to act cautiously. We did the right thing, and now we can look to moving forward," Dr Young said.

    AAP
