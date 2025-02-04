Rain eases but threats remain in flood hit Queensland

A flooded electrical substation in the north Queensland town of Ingham. Photo: Supplied. Ergon Energy

Rainfall is expected to ease over the coming days but any further water in the already-soaked northern Australia will aggravate the flood disaster.

The intensity of rain in northern Queensland eased on Monday afternoon with six-hour totals peaking at 50 to 100mm rather than up to 600mm over the weekend.

There were still some isolated high rainfall totals between Innisfail and Ingham where 167mm was recorded at Clyde Road at Babinda and 149mm at Paluma.

But even as the rain eases, river levels are still rising.

"Some catchments are holding steady or even starting to fall, but others are still continuing to rise in response to past rainfall," meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.

Good news overnight for Townsville residents, with the Ross River failing to reach the major flood level and peaking at 1.66m before it began subsiding.

But those evacuated in Townsville's "black zone" spanning Cluden, Hermit Park, Idalia, Oonoonba, Railway Estate and Rosslea have still been urged not to return home.

"Do not return home until you are advised to do so," Councillor Andrew Robinson said.

However, Ingham's swollen Herbert River is still on the rise with locals fearing it would reach beyond the record level of the 1967 mark at 15.2m.

The Herbert River at Abergowrie Bridge is at 13.35m and rising while at the Ingham Substation - where the 1967 record was held - it has begun falling to 14.34m.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that Tuesday could bring local heavy rainfall between Cairns and Townsville with a severe weather warning in place between Cardwell and Yabulu.

"Rainfall totals are expected to be lower than they were during the past weekend, but the rain is likely to be enough to prolong the existing flooding and potentially cause new areas of flooding," Ms Bradbury said.

She said totals could be anywhere from 10 to 100mm.

The bureau is forecasting the rain to become patchier on Tuesday afternoon with thunderstorms and showers lingering for the rest of the week.

"Any further rain will continue to feed into the already swollen rivers, prolonging flood impacts," Ms Bradbury said

"A more significant clearance in the wet weather is not forecast to arrive until late in the week, or even early next week."

Hundreds of people have been evacuated and many rescued across the region, with more than one metre of rain recorded near Townsville.

Queensland Police said there are nearly 300 people in evacuation centres across Townsville and Ingham.

The State Emergency Service responded to 46 calls since 3pm on Monday, with the majority for the agency to tarp leaking ceilings. Other calls were for sandbagging to prevent floodwaters and supplying food or medication.

Ergon Energy restored power to Palm Island, Balgal Beach, Bluewater, Magnetic Island, and Giru on Monday afternoon

It has restored power to half of Cardwell and will continue repairs on Tuesday. It is unclear when Ingham will be reconnected given the significant flood damage.