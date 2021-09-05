Sunday, 5 September 2021

Surfer dies after shark attack off NSW coast

    A surfer has died after he was bitten by a shark on the New South Wales North Coast this morning.

    NSW Police said emergency services were called to Shelley Beach, at Emerald Beach, north of Coffs Harbour just before 11am (local time).

    Police said the man, who was in his 30s, had critical injuries to his right arm and back.

    He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died.

    A report will be prepared for the coroner.

    AAP
