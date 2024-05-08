Man sought over Auckland shooting found dead

Hone Kay-Selwyn. Photo: NZ Police

A man wanted over a fatal shooting in central Auckland has been found dead in or near Taupō.

Police were searching for Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, whom they believe shot a person dead in Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night.

A source confirmed the discovery of the body to RNZ.

It is not known how Kay-Selwyn died.

The victim, who had been with a group of people at the time of the shooting, was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene, outside an Auckland bar.

Police said multiple shots were fired by another man who had earlier been refused entry to the bar.