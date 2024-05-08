Woman charged with impersonating police officer

A Dunedin woman is herself in hot water with authorities after allegedly impersonating a police officer to get her ex-partner in trouble with their landlord.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police went to an address in Mornington at 6.30pm yesterday where they arrested a woman for impersonating a police officer.

On April 10, the 27-year-old woman called the property management company for her ex-partner’s rented home from a private phone number.

The woman told the company she was a police officer and was calling to speak about the tenant. She then gave the company incorrect information about her ex-partner.

The woman’s ruse was debunked, police were contacted and they made inquiries into the incident.

She was arrested yesterday and charged with impersonating a police officer.

