Sunday, 11 May 2025

Teen caught with knife, fake gun at Melbourne stadium

    A teenager has been caught with a knife and a fake gun while trying to enter an AFL match in Melbourne without a ticket.

    The 15-year-old approached the gate at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, attempting to enter the match between Essendon and the Sydney Swans.

    The teen, who arrived without a ticket and was unable to get into the game, was searched by nearby officers, who found he was carrying a small knife and a fake gun.

    Police issued the youth with a caution.

    The AFL has been contacted for comment.

    It is the second time the AFL has been rocked by a weapons incident after two men were allegedly caught with guns at a Carlton-Collingwood clash with more than 82,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in April.

    The weapons were discovered after the pair, who were on bail, refused a security request to leave the venue due to their behaviour.

    Officials blamed the incident on a "breakdown" in screening measures.

    AAP