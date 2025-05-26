Teens charged over machete brawl at Melbourne mall

Shoppers have been left terrified by a violent brawl between rival gang members armed with machetes, forcing the lockdown of a busy Melbourne shopping centre.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged, while another male, 20, was rushed to hospital following the brawl about 2.30pm at Northland Shopping Centre in the city's north.

The teenagers were charged with affray, intentionally cause injury, possess controlled weapon and use controlled weapon and have been remanded to appear in a children's court at a later date.

Superintendent Kelly Lawson confirmed the attack was not random, saying rival gangs had arranged a meeting at the centre's food court before the fight erupted.

"It is said to have been an act of retaliation," she said.

Police believe about 10 people were involved, some armed with knives.

There were no firearms involved.

"It was a chaotic scene," Supt Lawson added.

"It's really frightening for members of the public to go through this."

The centre was locked down during the incident as dozens of police officers responded and shoppers shared updates on social media.

The man taken to hospital is in a stable condition.

Two other males have since self-presented to hospital with injuries.

Supt Lawson said it would not take long to identify all the gang members involved.