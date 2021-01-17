WA bushfire 'threat to lives and homes'

Fire crews have worked through the night fighting an out-of-control blaze in suburbs south of Perth.

A bushfire emergency warning was issued on Saturday night for residents of Oakford, Casuarina, Banjup, Hammond Park, Forrestdale, Wandi, Wellard, Anketell and Oldbury in the shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale as well as residents of Armadale and Kwinana.

People in those areas were told to evacuate because fire heading west was moving quickly.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," the Emergency WA warning said.

"There is a threat to lives and homes."

Residents were told not to wait and see what happens, but to leave the area and find alternative accommodation with family or friends or go to evacuation centres.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA said there were 150 to 200 firefighters fighting the bushfire on Saturday with 50 appliances and helicopters.

A spokesman said they would be there through the night and potentially for a few days.

The Kwinana Freeway was closed in northbound and southbound directions.

Evacuation centres were established at Briggs Park Pavilion, on the corner of Mead Street and and Gordin Way in Byford, and Kwinana Recquatic on the corner of Skerne Street and Robbos Way in Kwinana.

If residents could not leave, they were advised to shelter at home in a room with water such as a laundry or a bathroom, facing away from the fire front.

There was also a "watch and act" warning on Saturday afternoon for parts of Parmelia, The Spectacles, Mandogalup, Calista, Orelia, Medina, Kwinana town centre, Postans, Hope Valley and Bertram.

Residents in these areas were advised to leave immediately if they were not prepared to defend their property.

Other residents in parts of Calista, Medina, Naval Base, Postans, Kwinana Beach and Hope Valley were issued with an "advice" warning, meaning there was no immediate danger but people should stay up-to-date.

The fire started near Modong Nature Reserve in Oakford.

Meanwhile, there is a total fire ban for the Midwest Gascoyne region including the Chapman Valley, Greater Geraldton and Northampton.