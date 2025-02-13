Western Australia braces for destructive cyclone

Port Hedland in Western Australia. Photo: Getty

Schools have been closed as northern Australia braces for a tropical cyclone that is set to develop into a destructive category five system.

Tropical Cyclone Zelia has rapidly intensified since developing off the Western Australian coast, sparking authorities into action.

About a dozen schools have been shut in WA's north and roads are set to be closed with the cyclone looming about 140km north of Port Hedland.

Cyclone Zelia is currently a severe category four system as it moves slowly southwest toward the Pilbara coast and intensifies.

It is set to develop into a maximum category five system and cross the coast west of Port Hedland on Friday night.

Schools have been closed in the region with authorities expected to shut roads including the Great Northern Highway and set up a South Hedland evacuation centre.

The current category four system is developing winds gusts up to 250mh.

A cyclone watch and act warning has been issued for Eighty Mile Beach to Whim Creek and inland to Marble Bar.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area," the warning said. "You need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone."

Australia's largest iron ore port at Port Hedland was shut down on Wednesday as the region braced for the incoming system.

Port Hedland local Chris Ward said cyclone preparations were well under way on in the iron ore town of about 16000.

"The rain has well and truly started. People are stocking up at the supermarket on food and water, and tying down stuff around their homes," he told AAP.

"The airport is getting busy too, FIFO workers are flying out. Looks like it's going to be a wet and wild Valentine's Day."

BHP paused non-essential travel to Port Hedland while iron ore mines continued to operate.

North Queensland residents are set to begin cleaning up after nearly two weeks of torrential rain. (HANDOUT/ERGON ENERGY)

Authorities worked with retailers to ensure supplies are available to rural, Indigenous and isolated communities, with the cyclone tracking toward the east Pilbara coast.

Additional on-the-ground personnel, flood boats and aircraft have also been pre-deployed.

A clean-up is continuing in north Queensland after record rainfall eased following almost two weeks of flooding that claimed two lives and forced hundreds to evacuate.