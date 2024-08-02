Woman dies in Melbourne's legionnaires' outbreak

A woman in her 90s has died in Melbourne from legionnaires' disease, which health authorities say is spreading through the city's north and west.

Victoria's chief health officer Clare Looker confirmed the fatality on Friday, saying the woman was admitted to hospital after becoming ill on Tuesday.

So far there have been 60 confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease in the state, and Dr Looker confirmed 59 people have been hospitalised.

The source of the outbreak is being linked to a cooling tower in the Laverton North and Derrimut area of Melbourne, she told reporters on Friday.

Health authorities are investigating and disinfecting towers in the area.