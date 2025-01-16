'Appalling': Woman killed in arson house-sitting horror

Footage has been released in the hunt for two killers behind an arson attack that killed an innocent woman in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police are searching for more video or dash cam footage of a dark small SUV near the blaze at Truganina, in Melbourne's west, on Thursday morning.

A 27-year-old woman, who was house sitting for her brother while he was on his honeymoon, was trapped inside the three-storey townhouse at Dover St as it went up in flames about 2.30am.

The Hoppers Crossing woman called emergency services to raise the alarm, but did not survive.

Her death is being treated as a homicide after two people were seen getting out of a car and pouring accelerant inside the house before it was engulfed in flames, Victoria Police Detective Inspector Chris Murray said.

"This individual is completely innocent and should not have died," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We have no history on this individual, nor the family.

"My early call is these offenders have targeted the wrong address, which is nothing short of tragedy."

Det Insp Murray described the woman as "the kind of girl who doesn't leave home very much".

"She's been subjected to the most appalling, despicable act one could imagine," he said.

Resident Sahil Arora lives next door to the destroyed townhouse and woke up to the sound of shattering glass.

He and his wife quickly evacuated their home and watched their neighbour's house go up in flames as their street filled with heat and smoke.

Mr Arora didn't know the woman who was house sitting but had seen the couple who live next door many times, noting their golden retriever often sat in a window.

"I was deeply saddened and sincerely hoped that no one was inside," he told AAP.

"I was also worried about the safety of the adorable golden retriever."

He said he now felt "a bit scared" and warned such a tragedy could happen to anyone.

The dog is unaccounted for and Det Insp Murray did not expect the pet had survived.

"Whether they meant to damage these premises or just cause a scare tactic, now they are staring at a charge of homicide, of murder," he said.

Police believe the two people who fled were male but do not know whether they were injured in the attack.

"If they've gone to a hospital or doctors, if someone's seen someone come home who has had a burn, that's something we'd like to hear about again," the detective said.

Police patrols of the area will be increased, but there is no safety alert to the wider community.

The arson and explosives detective took aim at the fascination criminals had with fire as a way to take revenge or to settle disputes, particularly with attacks linked to the illegal tobacco war between criminal groups.

He ruled out links between the Truganina fire and ongoing criminal war but said money was often a factor behind attacks.

"I know the type of individuals that do these (acts), they do it for a few hundred dollars thinking they're going to burn something down," he said.