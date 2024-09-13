Woman sets hand in concrete as Melbourne protest continues

A controversial weapons expo that sparked violent confrontations between anti-war protesters and police in Melbourne could return as Victoria considers bidding for the event again.

Rally organisers had signalled significant protest activity on Friday, as the Land Forces weapons exposition wound down in Melbourne following days of unrest.

Just after 7.30am, two protesters drove a station wagon on to the Kings Way Bridge south of Flinders St before opening the boot and plunging their arms into wet concrete.

Victoria Police arrived and pulled one woman out before manoeuvring the car off the road with the second woman's arm still encased in concrete. She was freed without injury 40 minutes later.

Both women have been charged with obstructing police and public nuisance and have been bailed.

The Spencer St bridge leading to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre remained blockaded with dozens of police officers forming a wall between protesters and the venue as activists heckled attendees entering and leaving, shouting "shame" and "baby killers".

Overall numbers were down to about 100 people outside the expo after peaking at 2500 or more on Wednesday, which was the biggest day of disruptions outside the expo.

In terms of arrests, there were the two women on Friday, five on Thursday and 42 on Wednesday, when 24 officers were injured.

Wednesday descended into violence and chaos after wheelie bins were set alight and horse manure, acid and glass bottles were hurled at police barricades.

Riot officers returned fire on the 1500 demonstrators with rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang devices.

Activity over the past two days was less volatile.

Treasurer Tim Pallas hailed the expo as a success for defence expertise in Australia but said the government needed to reflect on the protests it attracted.

"This is the biggest Land Forces exhibit that's ever happened in this country by quite a considerable margin," he told reporters on Friday.

"Some $70 million worth of economic investment is flowing directly from it.

"We would be looking to see what we can do in terms of securing what I think has been a very substantial project."

Expo organisers were "very appreciative" of efforts to ensure the safety of the event, Mr Pallas added.

"Whether or not we do it at that venue, and whether or not the organisers have a continuing appetite to conduct the event in this state, will be the subject of continuing discussion," he said.

The state opposition indicated their support for the conference, saying Victoria should take the lead in chasing international business events.

"We support any step that brings new business into Victoria, and by holding that expo, we're bringing new business to Victoria," opposition spokesman David Davis said.

Disrupt Land Forces organisers Carlos Cabral said activists had made it clear that they did not want the convention to go ahead, signalling their fight is ongoing.

Police perform a bag search on an attendee during the protest on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

"We have a real clear message to all the organisers of Land Forces and it is, 'do not come back'," he said.

Meanwhile, animal rights group PETA said Victoria Police should remove the mounted branch from the force after several horses were targeted during protests.

Several horses suffered skin irritation after protesters threw food-grade acid. Police seized bags of round marbles that could have been used to destabilise the horses.

"Horses deserve to live free from the stress they're subjected to when steered through large, agitated crowds in a busy capital city with a human on their back, only to become the target of abuse," PETA senior policy advisor Mimi Bekhechi said.

Protesters argue the land weapons on display inside the expo have been used on civilians in the Gaza conflict.

Police and political leaders have throughout the week condemned the "disgraceful" actions and tactics used by activists.

Despite the protests, federal opposition home affairs spokesman James Patterson, who attended the expo, said the conference had not been disrupted.