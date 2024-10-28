Jessie O'Hara

Jessie O’Hara aims to make a positive difference through her diverse community contributions.

The 17-year-old South Otago High School head girl says she likes to give everything a ‘‘bit of a go’’, and has particularly enjoyed working with the student council to create a stronger school community.

‘‘I love organising events. I just enjoy being involved with whatever’s going on, and putting new things in place for the younger years.

‘‘We bounce ideas off one another and try to think, ‘what would we have wanted?’ It’s about creating an interactive environment for all the students.’’

Excelling in her academic studies, Jessie said the past two years had helped her settle on science as a pathway to a career.

‘‘Chemistry is now my favourite subject. It used to be a struggle for me but, thanks to my teacher during the past two years, I’ve grown a passion for it.

‘‘I haven’t decided fully yet, but I think I’ll head to Otago to study health science. I’ve also got a big passion for sports, so physiotherapy is a big interest of mine, but I could equally do medical lab science, or pharmacy. We’ll have to see.’’

In the sporting arena, Jessie has run out for both her school and town football clubs during recent years.

‘‘I play for the South Otago High School first XI and Balclutha AFC women. We’re doing really well at Clutha this season. We’ve only lost one game at this stage.’’

Basketball and swimming also rated highly, although swimming was ‘‘more of a job’’ nowadays, as she worked towards a formal instructor’s qualification while life-guarding at Balclutha Centennial Pool.

‘‘Like most things, it’s great if you can somehow pass on what was given to you by others.’’

Achievements

Head girl (2024); basketball (2022-24) and football (2024) captain; peer support leader; top academic SOHS scholarship (2023) and top academic prize (2021); excellence endorsed from year 9-13; SOHS speech competition champion (2022); academic blue (2022-23); Clutha United Swim Club volunteer coach (2022-24) and event co-ordination (2020-24); qualifying to become a swimming instructor; SOHS Student Council, leading social sports week and peer tutoring; contribution to girls’ basketball trophy (2023); top placings in swim sports, cross country and athletics throughout high school years.

Role model

My mum. She’s hard-working and supportive no matter what, and has instilled those values in me. She’s who I aspire to be.

Hopes for the future

I’d like to travel and work overseas, to see what there is out there and get the whole experience.

Oliver Shore

Few things bring Oliver Shore more satisfaction than helping others.

Originally wanting to become a policeman, the 18-year-old South Otago High School student’s growing interest in science steered him towards the emergency medical arena instead.

‘‘A lot of what we do with Fenz [Fire and Emergency New Zealand] is first-responder work. I couldn’t join St John until I’m 18, so it’s been great to confirm that’s definitely what I want to do through volunteering with the brigade. It’s a huge privilege to be critically involved in someone’s life at their most vulnerable time, and potentially save lives.’’

Ollie said he would begin a diploma in ambulance practice next year.

Loving the involvement with his mates in sports, but ‘‘hating’’ rugby, at age 13 he thought refereeing seemed a natural pathway to follow.

‘‘I hated rugby, and was no good at touch, so I thought, ‘Let’s try reffing’. I loved it, and I’ve enjoyed progressing through the qualifications. It’s my sport.’’

Contributing through volunteering in general was just simple logic.

‘‘There’s a great sense of community here in South Otago. Everyone knows each other, and that’ll continue after school, so it makes sense we should all work together, and get along together.’’

Achievements

Head boy (2024); SOHS Westpac Cup Significant Contribution to Community (2021-23); NCEA level 2 merit in PE and statistics (2023); SOHS commendable achievement in PE (2023); NCEA level 1 excellence in PE (2022); Rotary Club Speech Prize (2021); SOHS distinction in science (2021); SOHS diligence in English, mathematics and health & PE (2021); SOHS merit in social studies (2021); Otago Boys’ High School Rector’s Award in service (2020); Otago Boys’ High School commendations in PE and metal technology (2020); Sir Peter Blake Young Leader Award (2019); Otago Touch Association Junior Referee of the Year (2023-24); Touch New Zealand Bunnings Youth Nationals Youth Male Referee of the Tournament (2024); Touch New Zealand No 1-ranked youth referee 2023-24 season; Otago Touch Association Junior Referee of the Year (2022-23); Clutha Licensing Trust Official of the Year for South/West Otago (2021); Otago Touch Association - The Lindsay Dunlop Emerging Referee (2019-20); SOHS blues awards in touch rugby referee (2022-23) and rugby referee (2021-23); Otago Rugby Referees Junior Referee of the Year (2022); Southern Region Rugby Up and Coming Referee (2021, shared with Murphy Lister); refereeing of touch rugby at national level, and rugby at regional level; volunteer firefighter with Balclutha and Clutha Valley Fire Brigades; Balclutha Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief’s Award (2023); Clutha District Council Youth Spirit Award (2024).

Role model

Balclutha Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Jason Lyall, as I wouldn’t have got so much out of my volunteer firefighting without his mentoring.

Hopes for the future

To be a critical-care paramedic on the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter, and to referee an international rugby test.