Class Act 2023: Identifying leaders of tomorrow

Paul McIntyre

Class Act celebrates the excellence of young people in our province and now, more than ever, we will be looking to them for leadership.

It’s been a difficult and challenging few years and makes us acutely aware of the importance and value of education, science and strong leadership. The youth of the region have a big responsibility, for the future is in their hands. It is from this talented and ambitious group our future leaders in politics, arts, business, education and sports will emerge.

The Otago Daily Times Class Act programme began in 2000, with 26 of the 29 high schools in the newspaper’s primary circulation area each selecting one or two outstanding pupils to join that year’s class.

In this, its 24th year, 28 schools are participating. Between them, they have nominated 56 pupils as representative of the cream of Otago’s secondary school elite in 2023.

Class Act has been a particularly rewarding journey for the Otago Daily Times. We are also delighted the programme has been acknowledged by the University of Otago. This year’s award recipients will receive an automatic entitlement to a University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship for 2024.

We take pride in seeing and reading, through the columns of this newspaper, of the milestones and achievements of our Class Act recipients as they make their way into adult life.

On Wednesday afternoon, at a special awards ceremony, the pupils will come together as a class and, individually, be presented with Class Act 2023 certificates by the Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins.

We are proud the present Prime Minister has continued the tradition and agreed to be our guest speaker at the calling together of these outstanding pupils. His presence is an honour for Otago and testament to the excellence of these young people.

The pupils were nominated by their schools on the basis of their achievements and potential for success in adult life. The only criterion the newspaper gives the schools is excellence.

The 56 pupils nominated for awards have been photographed and profiled on the following pages of this publication. We trust you enjoy reading it and, like us, are inspired and encouraged by the young people featured.

The future is bright.