Ruby Fox, Waitaki Girls Class Act 2026.

Ruby Fox

It is never touch-and-go for Ruby Fox, who prides herself on working hard to get things done.

Whether it is her leadership roles at Waitaki Girls’ High School or when she is playing one of her many sports, the 18-year-old is a doer.

She began playing touch rugby for Otago about nine years ago and has had lots of opportunities thanks to the sport, including representing New Zealand last year.

Touch is not her only sporting strength.

Ruby also represents Otago in basketball, is the senior athletics champion at school, is the co-captain of the senior A netball team and has been involved in three Steel netball development camps.

She believes her hard working nature and ability to communicate have helped her succeed.

“I don't think I was always good at it, but I was always hard working, first to pick up the ball or first to like, talk”.

As head girl, she feels being able to talk to different students while also getting along well with the teachers is very helpful.

This year Ruby travelled to Sydney to attend a student leadership conference.

“I’ve never been in a room with so many like-minded people or so many friendly people that want to get to know you.”

Committed to sport, Ruby plans to study sports and exercise science at the University of Otago.

She hopes to find “what specifically about sports I'm most passionate about, whether it's the people or the actual sport itself.”

Achievements: Head girl (2026); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); New Zealand national netball development camp (2026); Bay of Plenty open women's touch team (2026); Otago U18 co-captain & MVP (2025/26 season); Otago youth female touch player of the year (2025/26 season); co-chair of Waitaki combined social committee (2026); peer support leader (2026); student council (2025–26); sports committee (2024–26); North Otago U14 girls touch coach (2025–26); co-captain of Otago touch youth team of the year (2025/26 season); Waitaki sports awards finalist (2026); school senior A netball (2022–26); Otago touch age group teams (2022–26); New Zealand U18 girls touch team (2025); touch honours and blues (2025); Steel Steps development camp (2023-25); sports dux (2022-25); basketball MVP (2025).

Role model: Her mother, Rebecca Fox.

Hopes for the future: That more young people are active, engaged and ready to make a positive difference in our world.

Winnie Conlan, Waitaki Girls Class Act 2026.

Winnie Conlan

Music runs in Oamaru student Winnie Conlan's blood.

Ever since the 17-year-old started highland dancing at the age of 3, she has always loved to perform.

She says performing has helped with her public speaking and to “not be afraid to share my opinions”.

Last year she was thrilled to place second in the New Zealand Play it Strange national peace song competition.

“It was one of the best things that has ever happened to me, because I've had so many opportunities from it.”

Those include professionally recording a song for free, travelling to Auckland to meet singer/songwriter Bic Runga and attending the New Zealand Silver Scroll Awards, where she met the creator of Rockquest.

In 2024, Winnie won both the solo and the duo categories at Rockquest and was awarded the best overall vocals in 2025.

Since then she and her duo partner Liv have recorded four songs, which will hopefully be released in August.

Within school, as deputy head girl and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, making sure everyone knows they are loved and valued has been her main goal this year.

“So there's been lots of speeches I've done, especially about being part of the LGBTQ community and stuff, cause I haven't really seen many of the leaders ever be a part of it.”

She has enjoyed being able to make leadership her own, creating a fundraiser involving eight other high schools in the area.

The funds raised from their non-uniform days will go to Camp Quality, a camp for children living with cancer.

Next year Winnie plans to study psychology at the University of Otago and may go into forensics down the track.

Achievements: Deputy head girl (2026); chair of student council (2026); NCEA level 3 (excellence); NCEA level 1 and 2 (excellence); peer support leader (2026); top scholar in cohort (2024-25); professionally recorded five songs at Sublime Studio (2026); social committee (2025-26); highland dancing theory and practical diploma (2026); Students Against Dangerous Driving (2025-26); year 9 and 10 academic buddy (2025-26); Oamaru jazz and blues festival winner (2025); performed on Oamaru steam rail train (2026); Amnesty International member (2022-26); performed at Iona rest home (2025); soloist in musical theatre Oamaru Silver Screen Soiree (2025); Hands on at Otago (2025); Blue Light committee (2025); wellbeing committee (2025-26); Ruby Marris Trust fund grant (2025); Play it Strange national peace song competition 2nd place (2025); first in class geography, physics and music (2025); culture blues (2024-25); second in class mathematics with calculus (2025); librarian (2022-25); junior cultural dux (2023); (2022-26); debating (2022-23); netball (2022-24); badminton (2022-25).

Role model: Paris Paloma.

Hopes for the future: To inspire younger children to dream big and be who they truly are.