1501 breath-tested; only one over limit

MORE than 1500 people were breath-tested on Dunedin roads over the Christmas weekend, but police found only one motorist over the limit.

Police hope the behaviour of motorists continues to be positive during the busy holiday season on the roads.

Police operated seven checkpoints at the weekend and on Saturday breath-tested 978 drivers.

They tested a further 523 on Sunday.

Of the 1501 drivers who underwent breath-testing procedures, only one driver recorded a breath alcohol result over the legal limit.

A police spokeswoman said it was good to see fewer members of the public deciding to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"However, even one impaired driver on the roads is too many.

"The aim is to have no-one behind the wheel that is above the legal alcohol limit. If you’re drinking, don’t drive."

Police at the checkpoints issued 32 infringement notices for people not wearing seatbelts or using cellphones while behind the wheel.

Police wanted to remind road users to be alert and focused on the task at hand, the spokeswoman said.

"A number of crashes have already been attended, with two on State Highway 1 yesterday [Monday] morning. Luckily no-one was seriously injured.

"We know speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.

"Police will continue to be visible across Dunedin and you can expect to see us anytime and anywhere."