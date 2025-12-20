Harbourmaster urges water safety

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook will be reminding people enjoying the water to be careful and remember their lifejackets. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

While people are enjoying an Otago holiday on the water, the region’s harbourmasters will be out making sure everybody stays safe.

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said he and his colleagues would be on patrol on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and right through the summer holiday period.

"Everybody goes on holiday, then they all go play with boats.

"We’ll be providing a presence and a harbourmaster overview during that time."

After Boxing Day, Mr Rushbrook would head to Lake Dunstan, as the area could get "crazy busy" at that time of year.

"There's a lot to be said for having a visual presence ... it can be absolutely mob-silly ..."

The harbourmasters would be taking an "education approach", making sure people were wearing their lifejackets, that anyone on the water had a means of communication and that they were staying away from alcohol.

He also said he was hoping everyone remembered to "have a bit of respect to the people around you".

"Go and play in our beautiful, amazing environment and enjoy your time on the water ... and come home safe."

Mr Rushbrook said the team were always trying to keep on top of navigational safety, be that small stuff or the big stuff.

"There's a big piece of work that goes on behind the scenes with how we risk manage navigational safety — we have one of the most challenging harbour entrances in New Zealand."

He said he hoped everyone had a great time on the water in Otago this summer, but remembered to stay safe.

