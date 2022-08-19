30-minute detour for Pigroot repair

Work will be carried out on SH85 between Morrisons and Kyeburn near the Gold Fields Plaque carpark. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI

Work to repair a long-standing slip issue on the Pigroot, a much-used highway for getting to Dunedin, Central Otago and Oamaru, is to begin at the end of August.

Road users who normally travel via State Highway 85 will have to use a detour for up to a month, adding an extra 30 minutes to their journey.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency’s Highway Highlanders maintenance team will be installing three drainage trenches under an area of SH85, which has been prone to slips for many decades.

“In order to install the drains, the highway has to be excavated and the safety barrier removed temporarily, Waka Kotahi's Maintenance Contract Manager Jennifer McLean said today.

"These drains will discharge into a trench in the nearby gully to stop the groundwater undermining the highway at this spot."

State Highway 85 connects Kyeburn and Palmerston.

The work site is between Morrisons and Kyeburn near the Gold Fields Plaque carpark.

Work is planned to start on Monday, August 29 from 8am and be completed by Monday, 26 September 26 at 5pm. However, the dates and times are subject to weather, so could change.

Detour route for vehicles and work site north of Morrisons. MAP: WAKA KOTAHI

Detour for light vehicles (cars, vans)

Car drivers will be detoured from SH85 at Waynes, near Dunback, via Macraes Rd, Hyde-Macraes Rd and SH87 to Kyeburn, and the reverse. This detour adds around 30 minutes to the journey.

Residents, landowners and businesses within the closure site will retain access to their properties from either end of the closure up to the work site.

HPMV detour

The detour is not suitable for HPMVs (high productivity motor vehicles) due to weight restrictions on the Hyde-Macraes Road Bridge.

HPMVs will need to detour via SH1 and SH87 through Dunedin and Mosgiel.