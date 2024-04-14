$45,000 raised for family

Otago Punjabi Trust members Narindervir Singh (left) and Lucky Singh helped organise the fundraising effort to support the family of Dunedin man Gurjit Singh, who was killed in Pine Hill in January. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The family of the Dunedin man killed in his Pine Hill home will receive more than $45,000 raised by the Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust.

Gurjit Singh, 27, who had been married in India only months before his death, was found at his Pine Hill home on January 29, surrounded by shards of glass.

He was the sole earner for his family in India, which included his father, mother, three sisters and wife.

Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust member Narindervir Singh said the family was sent a total of $46,308.68, which included funds raised from a Givealittle page and $2500 from Gurjit Singh’s employer, Downer New Zealand.

Mr Singh said the family wanted to thank the community that came with open arms and contributed to the funds.

However, they were still unable to overcome the loss of their son.

"The family will get a very good amount but money can’t buy what they have lost. Money can’t buy their son. It can’t bring their son back."

The family would still question why their son was killed, Mr Singh said.

Gurjit Singh still had an unmarried sister and he had had a big dream of paying for her wedding, Mr Singh said.

The funds raised would help go towards the cost of that wedding.

mark.john@odt.co.nz