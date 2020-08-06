5 arrested after flat break-in for booze: police

A group of men who broke into a student flat in Dunedin to steal booze have been caught by police.

The female residents of a Union St flat woke to the sounds of men in the house about 12.50am today, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Five men had entered the flat and taken five bottles of booze and two boxes of RTDs, he said.

The men, three aged 19, one aged 20 and the other aged 21, were found in Harbour Tce and arrested.

A few hours later, police were called to Royal Tce at 4.16am after reports of a car tyre on fire.

Firefighters had already extinguished the blaze when police arrived. The tyre belonged to a black 2013 Audi A6 RS 6.

The fire was believed to be intentionally lit, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.