80kmh overtake ends with car 'wrapped around pole'

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A driver overtook another vehicle at 80kmh in central Dunedin before his car spun out and wrapped itself around a power pole, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said emergency services were called to the scene, on MacLaggan St, about 4.55pm yesterday.

‘‘A 33-year-old male has been driving down MacLaggan St when another vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old male, has overtaken him at around 80kmh.

He said the overtaking driver "then lost control on a bend in the road, causing the vehicle to spin 180-degrees before it ended up wrapping itself around a power pole".

Snr Sgt Bond said no alcohol was involved, but the driver was due in court today on dangerous driving charges.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz