87-year-old on turkey mission

George Evans, of Mosgiel, takes his bike over Three Mile Hill to hand deliver his entry to the Otago Daily Times ham and turkey giveaway yesterday. Photos: Christine O'Connor

George Evans wanted to make sure we got his entry.

The 87-year-old cycled in from Mosgiel to ensure he was entered in the Otago Daily Times ham and turkey giveaway, which closed yesterday.

Although he and his wife Carole were vegetarians, Mr Evans said they wanted to bring some meat to the family Christmas dinner.

The trip in over Three Mile Hill took him about 45 minutes.

He took the smoother route past Green Island to get home.

His wife suggested he take the car or post the entry, but he shrugged off the idea in favour of his e-bike.

So how does he stay so active at his age?

Mr Evans calls it "age extension", a style of living dedicated to being healthy in old age.

He said he spent almost an hour each morning in meditation, ate a very healthy diet and cycled three times a week.

"My ambition is to blow out the candles with Carole on her 100th birthday.

"I’ll only be 108."

He was no stranger to health scares, as he had survived both bowel cancer and a heart attack caused by blood clotting.

Despite that, he was dedicated to staying as fit as he could.

"Life is just wonderful."

His wife was a faster cyclist than he was, so he recently upgraded to an electric-assisted bicycle to keep up with her.

The pair had always enjoyed cycling and took part in many races around the world.

Some highlights for him were the World Road Championships in Belgium in 1957 and France in 1958.

He was puffing a bit by the time he arrived at the ODT office, he said, but he loved the ride.

He was looking forward to the holidays and was excited to have a plateful of Christmas pudding, he said.

He would also "probably sneak a little bit of turkey", an old favourite of his.

The winners of the giveaway will be announced on Monday.

