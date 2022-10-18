Adjustments to software for intersection near bus hub

Software is being refined to allow traffic to flow more freely near the Great King St bus hub in Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council was working towards a solution to further improve efficiency for all traffic leaving the bus hub area at the St Andrew St end, a spokesman said.

There was one traffic lane at this exit and four bus routes left the hub by turning right into St Andrew St — about four buses an hour.

"This can at times lead to traffic backing up behind buses and other vehicles turning right out of the bus hub," the spokesman said.

"We have already implemented a right-turn phase every cycle between the busy times of 3.30pm and 6pm to assist with traffic flow in the area while Great King St’s Centre City Mall block is temporarily closed to northbound traffic."

Work was continuing on a more advanced system, using a camera to detect right-turning buses and triggering a right-turn phase.

The council spokesman said this was not straightforward.

"Hardware has been installed but because the software is not yet fully reliable, it has not yet been enabled."

The council would not incur a cost for the software until it was working satisfactorily, he said.

