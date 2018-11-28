All set for city's Santa parade

Dunedin Santa Parade Trust chairwoman Michelle Ellwood hopes for good weather during this Sunday's Santa Parade down George St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

When children start displaying uncharacteristically good behaviour, it can mean only one thing - Santa is about to make the first of his many visits to Dunedin between now and Christmas Eve.

The big guy will participate in the 21st annual Santa Parade this Sunday in which he will be surrounded by nearly 80 floats.

Parade Trust chairwoman Michelle Ellwood said this year's parade included characters from Pete's Dragon, Thunderbirds, Madagascar, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Flintstones, as well as clowns, marching bands and emergency services vehicles.

Before the parade, Santa would visit Dunedin Hospital to deliver presents to the children's ward.

The parade starts at 3pm, at the intersection of Regent and George Sts, and will finish in the Octagon with a Christmas concert for children.

Ms Ellwood said it was Otago's largest free public event and a dedicated team of volunteers had worked hard to bring it to the city's families.

All that was needed to make it a magical day was good weather, she said.

''The whole trust has its fingers, toes, knees and eyes crossed that the weather will be good.''

john.lewis@odt.co.nz