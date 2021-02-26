Friday, 26 February 2021

Alleged drink-driver crashes into three parked cars

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man who recorded a breath alcohol level four times the legal limit was arrested after crashing into three parked cars in Dunedin this morning.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Brockville Rd at 12.05am, where they found a 22-year-old male driver who had crashed his car into three parked vehicles.

    He recorded a breath alcohol level of 951mcg.

    He was charged with careless driving and drink driving. 

     

