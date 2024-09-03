Alleged livestream speedster pleads not guilty

A Balclutha man who allegedly livestreamed a high-speed, 230km police chase, in which he hit a police car and ran red lights, has pleaded not guilty.

The 31-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning by video link for the first time after spending time in hospital recovering from a police-dog bite.

He denied charges of reckless driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop and ascertain injury after an accident, refusing to provide a blood specimen and intentionally damaging an electronic-monitoring bracelet.

No plea was entered to theft of petrol.

Police said the incident began on August 22 when the defendant was clocked at 165kmh in a silver Subaru north of Dunedin.

After reaching Oamaru, he allegedly looped back and travelled south, at times reaching speeds of 180kmh.

Police said they did not have to follow the defendant closely, as they could track his movements in real time on his social-media livestream.

The footage, which remained online after his arrest, appeared to show the driver crossing the centre line, passing through red lights and colliding with a police car in Caversham.

A woman and child can be heard in the background.

The video captured the moments before the car was spiked near Waihola.

The journey continued south until the defendant was allegedly spiked by police near Waihola.

Police said he was “belligerent and threatening” and so a police dog was used to effect his arrest.

The man needed surgery for a dog bite and remained under guard during his stay at Dunedin Hospital.

The defendant, who faces charges in other courts in the South Island, made no bail application and was remanded in custody by Judge David Ruth until October.