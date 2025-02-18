Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Alleged shoplifter swiped goods worth $2500 in Dunedin spree

    By Tim Scott
    An alleged recidivist shoplifter was nabbed by police after leaving a more than $2500 trail of theft around Dunedin over the past month.

    Nearly $900 worth of luggage, more than $500 worth of clothes, and a trimmer and massage gun were among the items allegedly stolen.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found a 39-year-old woman in Moray Pl yesterday, who was wanted in relation to 10 shoplifting offences in Dunedin and Mosgiel.

    She appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning, charged with three counts of shoplifting, six counts of burglary and one trespassing charge.

    The woman had previously been trespassed for two years from Briscoes, where four if the alleged offences happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The alleged shoplifting and burglary offences:

    Jan 8: $40 from Giant Variety Store   

    Jan 17: $209.98 from Briscoes     

    Jan 21: $149.96 makeup from Life Pharmacy     

    Jan 28: $548.97 clothes from Rebel Sport     

    Jan 29: $159.99 luggage from Briscoes     

    Jan 30: $54 hoodie from Rebel Sport     

    Feb 2: $679.99 luggage and sheet set from Briscoes     

    Feb 6: $479.97 glasses, a trimmer and a massage gun, from Briscoes     

    Feb 8: $223.16 smart lights and a USB charger from Bunnings

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

