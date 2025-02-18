Alleged shoplifter swiped goods worth $2500 in Dunedin spree

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An alleged recidivist shoplifter was nabbed by police after leaving a more than $2500 trail of theft around Dunedin over the past month.
Nearly $900 worth of luggage, more than $500 worth of clothes, and a trimmer and massage gun were among the items allegedly stolen.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found a 39-year-old woman in Moray Pl yesterday, who was wanted in relation to 10 shoplifting offences in Dunedin and Mosgiel.
She appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning, charged with three counts of shoplifting, six counts of burglary and one trespassing charge.
The woman had previously been trespassed for two years from Briscoes, where four if the alleged offences happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The alleged shoplifting and burglary offences:
Jan 8: $40 from Giant Variety Store
Jan 17: $209.98 from Briscoes
Jan 21: $149.96 makeup from Life Pharmacy
Jan 28: $548.97 clothes from Rebel Sport
Jan 29: $159.99 luggage from Briscoes
Jan 30: $54 hoodie from Rebel Sport
Feb 2: $679.99 luggage and sheet set from Briscoes
Feb 6: $479.97 glasses, a trimmer and a massage gun, from Briscoes
Feb 8: $223.16 smart lights and a USB charger from Bunnings