Alleged shoplifter swiped goods worth $2500 in Dunedin spree

An alleged recidivist shoplifter was nabbed by police after leaving a more than $2500 trail of theft around Dunedin over the past month.

Nearly $900 worth of luggage, more than $500 worth of clothes, and a trimmer and massage gun were among the items allegedly stolen.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found a 39-year-old woman in Moray Pl yesterday, who was wanted in relation to 10 shoplifting offences in Dunedin and Mosgiel.

She appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning, charged with three counts of shoplifting, six counts of burglary and one trespassing charge.

The woman had previously been trespassed for two years from Briscoes, where four if the alleged offences happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The alleged shoplifting and burglary offences:

Jan 8: $40 from Giant Variety Store

Jan 17: $209.98 from Briscoes

Jan 21: $149.96 makeup from Life Pharmacy

Jan 28: $548.97 clothes from Rebel Sport

Jan 29: $159.99 luggage from Briscoes

Jan 30: $54 hoodie from Rebel Sport

Feb 2: $679.99 luggage and sheet set from Briscoes

Feb 6: $479.97 glasses, a trimmer and a massage gun, from Briscoes

Feb 8: $223.16 smart lights and a USB charger from Bunnings

