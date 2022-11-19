Almost perfect: Andy Bay team wins its section

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At Otago Museum, 10 groups of year 5 and 6 pupils competed in the Extra-Tapiri quiz, with teams from Ashburton, Timaru, and Dunedin lining up.
The winning Anderson’s Bay team of Sam Crawford, Luca Gardiner and Ed Young scored 99 out of 100, missing only a single question over the 10 rounds when they did not know whether Vladimir Putin was president or prime minister of Russia.
The winning pupils were confident, predicting their victory before the scores had been tallied, but were quick to point to each other’s strengths.
"We nailed the flag one because he’s really good at flags," Ed said of team-mate Luca.
Second and third place in the year 5 and 6 session were claimed by the two groups from Timaru’s Gleniti School.
The year 7 and 8 quiz was won by another Dunedin team, Noah Crannitch (12), William Blaikie (12) and Sam Maley (12), from Tahuna Intermediate.
The year 9 and 10 session was won by a team from Central Southland College, made up of Lucas Gill (15), George Tolentino (14), and Ryan Callaghan (15).