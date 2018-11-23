Another driver gets stuck on a flooded road

flooded_car.jpg Members of the public and firefighters from Outram pulled a car out of flood waters on Allanton Rd, near Outram today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Firefighters have again been forced to carry out a rescue after a motorist got themselves stuck on road closed due to flooding.

The latest rescue was in Outram this afternoon, where an elderly man and woman in a Mitsubishi Outlander became stuck in floodwater on Allanton Rd, which was closed at one end.

They and their SUV were rescued by the Outram Volunteer Fire Brigade.

One of the firefighters expressed his frustration at having to carry out the rescue on what was a closed road.

The rescue comes after police and Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan pleaded with motorists on Wednesday not to ignore road closure signs after three motorists got themselves stuck.

"There's a reason why flood signage is up on many roads. Don't be a galoot and ignore it, and stay at home unless you absolutely need to get somewhere."

Among those rescued on Wednesday were a driver and passenger who had to be retrieved from the roof of their vehicle after they tried to cross a flooded road between Balclutha and Clydevale

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said a large tree branch fell across Aramoana Rd near Lewis St in Deborah Bay this morning, blocking both lanes today about noon.

Shortly after, a local with a chainsaw arrived and re-opened one lane after cutting into the branch, while Dunedin City Council contractors had been called to remove the rest of the tree, she said.