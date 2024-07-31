Appeal over missing South Dunedin woman

Bernadette Gallagher. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing South Dunedin woman.

Bernadette Gallagher, 64, was last seen at her Cutten Street, South Dunedin address midday today.

"Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing," police said.

Anyone who has seen Bernadette or has any information that may assist locating her is asked to contact police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number: 240731/0023.