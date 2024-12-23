Application for land transfer

A sliver of land, roughly the same area as a quarter of a tennis court, is the source of a land transfer application by a Dunedin company.

Ravensdown Ltd has applied for ownership of a 68sq m parcel of land, surrounded by land it already owns, on the site of its Ravensbourne factory.

A Ravensdown spokeswoman said the company was working with a local law firm to resolve ownership issues.

"A 0.0068 hectare [parcel] ... was not properly recorded during a subdivision process many years ago."

In a Land Transfer Act notice, which appeared in last Wednesday’s Otago Daily Times, the company said it had been in "continuous and undisputed possession of the land for over 23 years".

The land was last registered to a William Beard, the notice said.

A spokesperson for Land and Information New Zealand (Linz), which manages the application process, said it was common for applicants to own the land surrounding a disputed parcel of land.

"When an application for adverse possession is lodged, the applicant is seeking title to the land based on the supporting evidence provided in the application. Notice is given to ensure anyone who may have an estate or interest in the land can lodge a caveat setting out their claim to prevent the application from being granted."

Linz received about three land transfer applications a month and the spokesperson said it was rare for anyone to claim the land.

"However, there have been applications where someone entitled to the land has lodged a caveat, and the application was unsuccessful."

Anyone claiming an estate in the land parcel has until February 12 to lodge an interest with Linz.

