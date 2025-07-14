Arrest after 'threats and posturing'

Photo: File

A show of "threats and posturing", accompanied by an array of improvised weapons, led to the arrest of one man in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Canongate property in City Rise at 10am on Friday after a 53-year-old man confronted another man, aged 34, about ‘‘some issue that they've got between them’’.

‘‘The 53-year-old challenged him to a fight, pulled a metal pole from his truck. As a result, the 34-year-old went inside to get a baseball bat to defend himself.’’

The 53-year-old then returned to his vehicle and replaced his metal pole with an axe and claw hammer.

Snr Sgt Bond said the men did not have physical contact with each other - ‘‘it was just threats and posturing’’.

The older man left the property and was located by police a short time later.

He appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday morning, charged with possession of an offensive weapon and driving while disqualified.

