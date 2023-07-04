Arrests after 'petrol drive-off' in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been arrested after an incident at service station in Mosgiel.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of a petrol drive-off in Factory Rd about 7.40pm.
The vehicle was located a short time later and came to a stop in upper Stuart St, Dunedin, where the occupants fled on foot, she said.
Police and St John attended the scene.
Two people have been taken into custody and a third person was receiving medical treatment, she said.