Arrests after 'petrol drive-off' in Mosgiel

Police blocked off part of upper Stuart St tonight. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

Two people have been arrested after an incident at service station in Mosgiel.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of a petrol drive-off in Factory Rd about 7.40pm.

The vehicle was located a short time later and came to a stop in upper Stuart St, Dunedin, where the occupants fled on foot, she said.

Police and St John attended the scene.

Two people have been taken into custody and a third person was receiving medical treatment, she said.