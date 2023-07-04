Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Arrests after 'petrol drive-off' in Mosgiel

    Police blocked off part of upper Stuart St tonight. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN
    Two people have been arrested after an incident at service station in Mosgiel. 

    A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of a petrol drive-off in Factory Rd about 7.40pm.

    The vehicle was located a short time later and came to a stop in upper Stuart St, Dunedin, where the occupants fled on foot, she said.

    Police and St John attended the scene.

    Two people have been taken into custody and a third person was receiving medical treatment, she said. 

     

     

