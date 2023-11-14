Attempt to sell stolen car alerts police

A man who was arrested for allegedly stealing a luxury vehicle claimed he did not know how the car ended up on his property.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police visited a Mornington address at about 12pm yesterday after reports the occupants were attempting to sell a stolen vehicle.

When police visited the address officers located the stolen vehicle, an Audi S5.

When confronted by police, Sgt Lee said the occupants claimed, ‘‘not to know anything about the vehicle or how it got there,’’ he said.

The car had been taken from a Caversham address on October 30.

A 42-year-old male was arrested and was due to appear in court today charged with unlawfully taking the vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

