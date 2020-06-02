Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Back on watch

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Dunedin’s community patrol volunteers will hit the streets for the first time in months this weekend.

    Now Covid-19 restrictions have eased, volunteers in the Dunedin North, Dunedin South, and Mosgiel patrol groups can return to their roles.

    Dunedin South patrol leader Sheree Mason, pictured with fellow patrol member Gary Broderick, said they served as the ‘‘eyes and ears’’ for the police, whom they would contact if they saw anything suspicious during their rounds.

    Her patrol had about 20 members, but they were seeking more volunteers, she said.

    Anyone interested in joining should contact dunedinsouth@cpnz.org.nz or the patrol’s Facebook page.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter