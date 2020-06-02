Back on watch

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Dunedin’s community patrol volunteers will hit the streets for the first time in months this weekend.

Now Covid-19 restrictions have eased, volunteers in the Dunedin North, Dunedin South, and Mosgiel patrol groups can return to their roles.

Dunedin South patrol leader Sheree Mason, pictured with fellow patrol member Gary Broderick, said they served as the ‘‘eyes and ears’’ for the police, whom they would contact if they saw anything suspicious during their rounds.

Her patrol had about 20 members, but they were seeking more volunteers, she said.

Anyone interested in joining should contact dunedinsouth@cpnz.org.nz or the patrol’s Facebook page.