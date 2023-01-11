Badly injured pair found 1km from crash

Emergency services following a trail of blood made a grisly discovery when they found two badly hurt men a kilometre from a crash on the outskirts of Dunedin.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Taieri Mouth Rd and Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd about 12.50am today.

The incident was reported by a local resident who had heard a loud screech followed by the sound of a crash, Sgt Lee said.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered an abandoned vehicle on its side blocking the road.

Following a trail of blood away from the vehicle, police and firefighters located two men on the roadside about 1km away from the crash site.

Both men had injuries, including broken bones and lacerations.

They were both taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

Police were later called to the hospital due to one of the men acting aggressively towards staff.

Inquiries were continuing and charges were likely.

Speed and intoxication appeared to have contributed to the crash, Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance and a one rapid response vehicle attended to assist the two men, who were both moderately injured.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz