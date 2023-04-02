Banking on a warmer winter

Celebrating 10 years of the Dunedin Curtain Bank are (from left) manager Belinda Le Lievre with volunteers and team members Ray Leckie, Steve Lynch, Roberta Miller, Jill Cameron and Ann Fernando. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Celebrating a decade of cozy comfort is the Dunedin Curtain Bank.

Manager Belinda Le Lievre said the charity, which provides warm, durable curtains to those with the greatest need, began with founder Virginia Driver.

She was inspired by curtain banks in other cities to create one in Dunedin to help students and people on low incomes keep out the cold.

Ms Le Lievre said since it began in 2013, she estimated more than 4000 sets of curtains had been given out.

People who had a community services card or were a full-time student could access the curtain bank directly.

The charity also worked with a number of community service agencies to provide curtains to people who were struggling.

"Increasingly we are seeing a number of people who just can’t afford to heat their homes.

"So they need to be able to retain as much heat as they can."

Curtains were an excellent form of insulation.

"The simple act of closing your curtains at night can keep a lot of heat in your house."

Ms Le Lievre thanked the generosity of Dunedin people who donated on average about 1200 curtains each year.

All the curtains were checked for fading, washed and given an extra thermal lining before they were given out.

"Most of the curtains donated are single-layer but the charity receives funding to add an extra layer."

Volunteers used offcuts to make upcycled items including wheat bags, satchels, shopping bags, swim bags and draft stops.

These were sold at their Princes St Enviroshop and at markets.

"These are all made by our volunteers, so it is a good opportunity for somebody who wants to gain more skills, Ms Le Lievre said.

"They can make our Enviroshop items and also be trained up on how to work on our industrial sewing machines."

The charity relied on the generosity of about 10 to 15 volunteers who in total gave more than 2500 hours of their time to the curtain bank each year.

"We just couldn't do what we do with out volunteers."

Sustainability was a big factor in everything the charity did.

"A lot of this material would end up in landfill if we didn't offer this opportunity for people to donate curtains, so it has a double feel good factor."

Online request forms for curtains can be found at dunedincurtainbank.org.nz.

INSULATION STILL A CHALLENGE

Ten years ago the Dunedin City Council estimated 18,800 of the city's 40,000 homes were inadequately insulated, with many colder than the World Health Organisation standard (18degC).

Dunedin City Council housing plan adviser Gill Brown said it did not have updated numbers available on what its current estimates were on inadequate insulation.

Initiatives such as Healthy Homes for Rental Properties were helping to improve housing stock and deliver World Health Organisation standards, Ms Brown said.

Further changes to the building code in New Zealand, expected later this year, will include requirements for increased insulation and more heat efficient window standards in homes.

Support for increased insulation and improved heating options was still available, at subsidised cost, through providers such as Aukaha and Brightr.

The council was also delivering a new Ōtepoti Dunedin housing plan, which included a focus on improving the city’s housing over the coming years, Ms Brown said.

Statistics New Zealand’s information about Dunedin from the 2018 census identified about 19% of occupied private dwellings were sometimes damp, with just over 10% identified as having areas of mould bigger than an A4 sheet of paper.

The latest Branz house condition survey of New Zealand houses across the country, conducted in 2015, suggested about 47% of houses (740,000 dwellings) could benefit from additional insulation in the roof space, and 19% (290,000 dwellings) could benefit from additional insulation of the subfloor.

