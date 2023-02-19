Bargain produce scheme returns

All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme team members (from left) Rev John Graveston, Konrad Roberts, Julie Roberts, Rev Michael Wallace, Aleshia Lawson, Julanne Clarke-Morris and Oak Roberts are launching into the eighth year of the popular community food project. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The popular All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme is up and running again for 2023, just in the nick of time for many households battling rapidly rising food prices.

Now in its eighth year, the scheme sells high quality fruit and vegetables at bargain prices, catering for more than 200 families across the city each Thursday with pre-ordered bags of produce.

Since All Saints Anglican Church founded the project in February, 2015, it has grown to include six distribution centres, from Green Island to Blueskin Bay. Plans are also under way to start a centre in Port Chalmers.

All Saints vicar Rev Michael Wallace said the Fruit & Veges scheme started up again last week, and had been welcomed with open arms by its regular customers.

"People have been so glad that the scheme is up and running again — they have been hanging out for it," Rev Wallace said.

"It really makes such a difference for people to get a good amount of fruit and vegetables for their money."

Since its inception, the philosophy of the All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme has been to help provide good quality, fresh fruit and vegetables at the lowest possible cost.

"The scheme works to help counter the cost of living crisis, and to help ensure food security for people."

All Saints Fruit & Veges team member Julann Clarke-Morris said the food provided by the scheme was all of good quality, with nearly all bought from MG Marketing — the same wholesaler that provided produce to supermarkets.

Each week, the scheme’s fruit and vegetable buyer Cyrus Yam —who is also the OUSA’s international student representative, sources local, seasonal produce from the market, which is then bagged up by a team of volunteers to fill orders for pick-up or distribution.

The distribution centres are located at Caversham Presbyterian Church, Holy Cross Church (St Kilda), St Mark’s Church (Green Island), Blueskin Bay Library, St Martin’s Church (North East Valley), and All Saints.

Customers pre-order and pay (online or with cash) for produce packs in three sizes — at a cost of $4 for a single, $7 for a couple, and $14 for a family pack — and the funds are used for the scheme’s weekly fruit and vegetable shop.

A sales table is also set up at All Saints’ hall, where people can browse and buy produce.

Prices for the scheme’s produce were about half that of supermarkets, partly because the scheme is non-profit and run by volunteers, and also because of bulk buy savings.

Since the floods in Auckland a fortnight ago, the price of some fruit and vegetables had already risen sharply, and this was only likely to get worse in the wake of the devastation wrought in the North Island by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"It’s going to be difficult for a long time, but we will do our best to keep our prices as low as we possibly can," Ms Clarke-Morris said.

Rev Wallace said volunteers were vital to the works of the All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme, making a "marvellous" contribution to the success of the project.

The cheerful team of volunteers worked hard, but enjoyed a "lovely camaraderie" and made great friendships.

"We definitely appreciate our volunteers and welcome anyone who would like to help."

- To sign up and order All Saints Fruit & Vege scheme produce, visit the website fruitveg@allsaintsdn.org.nz or on facebook dnfruitandveg, or phone the parish office on (03) 479-2212.

To inquire about volunteering, email allsaints.fruitveges@gmail.com, or phone (03) 479-2212.

