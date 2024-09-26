Bayfield threat texts

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A story that was published on odt.co.nz and in the Otago Daily Times earlier today about text messages about a threat to Bayfield High School in Dunedin has been removed after it was clarified that the text exchange was not related to Wednesday's threat incident at the school.
The exchange being related to the incident had been verified by a trusted source before publication.
We apologise for any concern or confusion this article may have caused.