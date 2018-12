Brighton Beach was filled with people making the most of the hot sunny weather around Dunedin today. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Kate and Mike Odom, of Brighton, lean against each other to sunbathe while their son Thomas (3) plays on the beach at Brighton.

They were among thousands who made the most of the hot sunny weather around Dunedin today.

Unofficial temperatures soared to 31degC around Dunedin and the Taieri, while MetService had temperatures nearing 27degC at Dunedin Airport, about 1pm.