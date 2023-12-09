Big crowd for rally to support Palestine

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A crowd of several hundred people marched from the Otago Museum to the Octagon in central Dunedin in support of the Palestinian community today.

They were calling for an immediate ceasefire to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which began on October 7 this year.

Rally for Palestine Co-organiser Rinad Tamimi said the group planned to host similar rallies for the next three weeks unless a ceasefire deal was reached.