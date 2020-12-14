Bike skills track to be upgraded

Carisbrook School pupil Brian Ischia (13) rides his bike around the soon-to-be upgraded bike track at Marlow Park. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A $350,000 redevelopment of the bike skills track at Dunedin’s Marlow Park could be complete next June.

The Dunedin City Council is seeking contractors to carry out a remodelling of its bike skills park at the park.

Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the upgrade would offer children a "mini real-world road" to learn and practise bike skills on, without having to worry about traffic.

The park will be divided into two sections, a main track and a beginner’s area, and would include raised and painted crossings and a roundabout, Ms Benson said.

Parents and caregivers could help their children learn road rules in a safe environment and the park would help give them confidence to choose active transport over travelling in a vehicle.

Work was expected to begin in March and be completed by June 30 next year.

The council was applying for funding of $350,000 from the NZ Transport Agency’s community road safety fund.

Ms Benson said the council had worked with users of the park to develop a design reflecting what they wanted from a learn-to-ride facility, drawing on other examples of bike parks from around New Zealand during the development of concept designs.

The current bike park was constructed in 2003.

She said it needed to be re-marked and updated to include more relevant and recent roading infrastructure.

Marlow Park was one of three destination playgrounds in Dunedin alongside Mosgiel and Woodhaugh.

Tenders for the work were being sought through the Government’s electronic tender service.